Colorado Springs Business Journal set to return

The Colorado Springs Business Journal is coming back this August. Pikes Peak Media Co. will publish the first issue Aug. 9. The CSBJ will be published monthly. After the inaugural issue, we will publish on the first Friday of each month.

“Colorado Springs’ business community is a tightly knit network of small-, medium- and large-business owners whose ebbs and flows of good times and bad make up the beating heart of the city’s economy,” said Andrew Rogers, managing editor of The Colorado Springs Business Journal.

Accompanying the published Business Journal will be online-only content at CSBJ.com, along with a daily email update, “The Daily Tag Up,” which will feature not only local business reporting but also news and notes from across the region, state and nation.

“The Colorado Springs business community is robust and growing. We’re excited to partner with the community, and we’re looking forward to keeping the legacy of the Business Journal alive with great new writers and advertisers,” said Mackenzie Tamayo, publisher of Pikes Peak Media Co.