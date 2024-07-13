Fair Exchange: Hotel facelift looks to celebrate building’s history while keeping an eye to the future

The Mining Exchange Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs recently completed a multi-million dollar facelift that embraces the history of the 122-year-old property while adding a slew of updated amenities. Renovations started in December of 2022 and wrapped up this June.

“When our owners bought the hotel approximately two years ago, the vision was really to reinvigorate what was already, and has been, a staple in the community,” said Gus Krimm, general manager of the Mining Exchange Hotel, which is located at the corner of Nevada Avenue and Pikes Peak Street.

Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners, a third-generation hotel family based in Memphis, TN, purchased the property in 2022 from Perry Sanders, a Colorado Springs attorney who first envisioned a hotel in the building that once housed the turn-of-the-century mining exchange. The building was constructed in 1902 by Winfield Scott Stratton and initially housed a gold and silver stock market for the mining companies that fueled the area’s early growth.

The building had sat vacant for years before Sanders purchased the building in 2012 and first developed the hotel to meet the growing demand for upscale lodging downtown.

The latest renovations feature a redesigned lobby and 11 additional rooms. Krimm said maintaining the character of the original mining exchange operation was at the heart of the project.

“There’s always some unexpected Easter Eggs, if you will, when you’re working through these projects, but one of the things that was really appealing to our ownership about this particular property, despite the fact it’s 122 years old, physically, the conversion to a hotel just happened twelve years ago…luckily for us, a lot of those sort of unknowns have already been discovered within the last decade and a half,” he said.