Righting the Internship: Chamber program looks to sell young professionals on city

Developing a young workforce is the goal of nearly every community nationwide, including Colorado Springs. That’s why the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corp. recently announced their Hello Colorado Springs talent program.

“If we’re going to be successful in our economic development efforts to recruit companies and help companies expand, the number one issue we hear from our existing businesses is, ‘I can’t find the talent,’” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president and CEO of the Chamber.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are 8.5 million job openings in the United States but only 6.5 million unemployed workers. The Colorado Springs Chamber estimates there are 16,000 open jobs in the region. Many of the post-COVID job shortages are driven by declining labor force participation rates, early retirements and an aging workforce.

To counterbalance these trends, the Hello Colorado Springs program is bringing in 40 young professionals to work as interns for 12 companies this summer with the hope of having the college interns choose the city as a forever home.

The program provides summer interns housing through a partnership with Colorado College and features social and professional programming by the Chamber, providing those new to the area with access to belonging. This year’s interns came to Colorado Springs from several states, including North Carolina, California, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, Hawaii, Maine and Washington state. The program also brought in interns from Canada and Iran.

Among this year’s group of interns is Lauren Gervais, a junior majoring in sports management at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, native is interning this summer with First Tee, a youth development organization focused on golf. While she’d visited portions of the Rockies in Western Canada, she said it does not compare to the Colorado Springs area. She notes that having the additional resources in a new city has made all the difference in her time locally.

“It’s been great to have that kind of community while we’re all here,” she said. “Having that opportunity to get to know other people who are in this same boat that you’re in — it’s been great to be able to go out and explore together. The people that I’ve been introduced to have really made a compelling case — let’s say — as to why people would want to live here and decide to settle down.”

The companies hosting the interns include the City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Bluestaq, Entegris, Boeing, Infinity Systems Engineering and Exponential Impact.

“I think it makes huge sense for organizations like ours that believe in getting good talent utilizing internship programs. They have an opportunity to fall in love with Colorado Springs,” said Vance Brown, executive director of Exponential Impact. “If you’re going to bring in somebody from outside the city, you have to have housing, and they [interns] are not going to know anyone here. They don’t have community here. So that not only gives you housing, but it gives the programming and instant community.”

Brown’s organization, Exponential Impact, is a commercial accelerator for high-tech companies. The group also has programs to provide low-interest loans and programming to small businesses across Colorado Springs. This is Exponential Impact’s first year participating in the program.

Cami Bremer, chairperson of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners, said programs like Hello Colorado Springs hold a special significance. After all, it was an internship program through the U.S. Olympic Committee that brought her from southwest Georgia to Colorado Springs for the first time.

“During my final years of college, I wanted to find where the best of the best were, and at that time in the early 2000s, [Colorado Springs] was still very much a hidden gem. …When I got here, I met my husband, I fell in love with the mountains, the city and him, in that order,” she said.

The need to grow economic vitality across the region is something that Bremer and her fellow commissioners hear about regularly from several local employers.

“We have a wide net of opportunity for skill sets from basic entry level to highly technical and top-secret clearance—everything from HR to basic operations to finance,” she explained.

Kleymeyer said that when companies are looking to invest in the Pikes Peak region, they are commonly asked about the availability of workers. She says that programs like Hello Colorado Springs can fill a need that many companies simply cannot.

“They’re trying to sell them on the company,” she said. “They’re trying to sell them on their benefits. We’re here to sell them on why they should love our region.”