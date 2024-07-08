Tipping point: What the increasingly ubiquitous tip line tells us about the economy 

At restaurants, coffee shops and bars, consumers are accustomed to seeing a tablet screen swiveled in their direction with a familiar prompt: Leave a tip? Increasingly, however, the tip line is showing up in more unlikely places—like largely automated car washes. Several Mister Car Wash locations in the Pikes Peak Region are now soliciting customers to provide a tip after paying for their largely automated service.

I was recently prompted to tip while buying a concert tee shirt at Ball Arena and it appears that I am not alone in my surprise. A thread on the social media site Reddit asked users, “What’s the weirdest places you’ve been prompted to tip?” Users provided a wide range of responses, including movie ticket counters, vape shops, auto mechanics and even a dermatologist’s office.

A study conducted in March by the financial website Wallethub shows that 74% of those polled believe that tipping culture has gotten out of control. 25% of the study’s participants went as far as to say that they tip less when presented with a suggested tip screen during their transaction.

“I’m annoyed by it too, sometimes, I guess my feeling about the economics is that that they’re trying to find a way to compete in the labor market and offer more compensation without raising their headline prices,” said Dr. Bill Craighead, director of the UCCS Economic Forum.

WHERE TO TIP

Part of the growing tipping anxiety involves the rise of new point-of-sale technology, those confrontational touchscreens that put you under the watchful eyes of the would-be tip recipient.

“There is a tipping anxiety out there because people aren’t sure about what to tip. Generally speaking, if you go to a restaurant, you tip 15 to 20 %,” said Candace Smith, an etiquette expert based in Colorado Springs.

Despite the anxiety, Smith says customers generally understand the difference between rising prices and added gratuity.

“We are paying for the service we experienced and acknowledging the person who provided it,” she says.

While acknowledging that providing a tip is entirely up to the consumer, Smith said that when it comes to providing that extra money, she suggests 10% at a buffet if staff refills drinks or provides other services. If it is completely self-service, you should provide some tip for the staff members who bus tables, maybe extra if you’re dining with small children who leave behind a mess. Smith says that 15% is an acceptable tip for a lunch counter, while in coffee shops and bakeries, a few bucks in the tip jar is acceptable.

The jury is still out on tipping etiquette for automated car washes.

CHANGING MINDSET

Restaurants have historically been associated with employees receiving tips, so much so, that in many states, including Colorado, tipping is used to justify a lower minimum for servers.

Dr. Craighead said that the economy saw faster than average wage growth in predominantly service industry jobs, like restaurants, bars and coffee shops in the years immediately following the COVID-19 pandemic, which led other employers to find ways to improve compensation to retain employees.

“I think their calculation is this, this will annoy our customers less than it would if we just raise the price… but it will mean the workers will say, ‘Oh, well, I also get tips at this job, so I’m taking home more,’” Dr. Craighead said.